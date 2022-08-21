Ex-Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela To Float New Political Party; Rejects Congress

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela on Sunday said that he will launch his own party ahead of the assembly election in the state which is expected to take place by year-end, sources told Republic TV. He also claimed that Congress is not interested in Gujarat.

His new political party is likely to be called 'Praja Shakti Democratic Party'. Vaghela is presently running an organisation called the Praja Shakti Morcha.

Vaghela, who had quit the Congress ahead of the 2017 Rajya Sabha elections, said that the grand old party is not interested in achieving anything in Gujarat except fighting internally.

He also targeted Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and called it a "B team" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

'More Congress MLAs will switch to BJP'

Speaking to Republic, the former Gujarat CM said, "Congress is not interested in Gujarat. More of their MLAs will switch to BJP. They should be serious about it. PM Modi, Home Minister, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes here, then why Rahul Gandhi doesn't come here. There is corruption here. A change is needed."

He added, "I'm in favour of the dry state tag being removed from Gujarat as it could bring Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore revenue which can be used for free education or health insurance or to reduce unemployment."

Slamming AAP, Vaghela said that Arvind Kejriwal's party has just come to fill up the gap and has no leadership in the state. "They only say they will give this or that. Congress, BJP and AAP have no proper leadership. We will fill this gap."

Veteran politician Vaghela has been associated with multiple parties in Gujarat. He was a senior leader in BJP but broke ties in 1997 to form the Rashtriya Janata Party (RJP). He became chief minister of Gujarat with Congress' help in October 1996. Later, his party merged with the grand old party.

In 2017, he left Congress and resigned from the post of Leader of the Opposition. Later, Vaghela joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) but quit it after he was removed as its Gujarat unit president in 2020 after the Rajya Sabha elections.

In June, Vaghela met with several state leaders of the Congress party to speak about the impending decision of his alliance with the Congress party. He had also claimed that he was in touch with several MLAs of the BJP.

He has also been elected to Lok Sabha for five terms and served as Rajya Sabha MP from 1984 to 1989. He was the Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles from 2004 to 2009 in the first Manmohan Singh Cabinet.