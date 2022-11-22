Ex-Gujarat MLA Kamini Ba Joins BJP After 'cash For Ticket' Charge; Speaks To Republic

After making the 'cash for ticket' allegation against Congress, former Dahegam MLA Kamini Ba Rathod has now joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections. Soon after joining the saffron party, Kamini Ba had an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, where she elaborated on her allegations and why she joined the BJP.

Speaking to Republic, Kamini Ba said, "Firstly, I did not want to stay in party where a ticket can be purchased. And when this information comes out, instead of protecting a woman, they said that they would sent me a court notice. I felt hurt because none of the leaders did not try to contact me and ask as to what the reality is. The Gujarat Pradesh president also did not call me once to ask. He did not even recieve my calls. What is the point of staying in a party where women like us are not valued who work so hard for the party."

When asked if Congress is serious about this election and what is the internal situation, the former Dahegam MLA stated, "Whether someone is a good or a competent candidate, Congress is least bothered. Even after my named appeared in the survey, these people treated me this way. I knew that the survey report was prepared in Delhi and Rs 50 lakhs were spent on the reports. They are doing give and take business."

Kamini Ba reiterates '₹1 crore for ticket' charge

Earlier, Kamini Ba revealed that an agent of Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor called her and demanded Rs 1 crore for the party ticket. The former MLA further claimed that she was also told that if she fails to pay the price she will not be able to contest from the Dahegam seat despite a survey demonstrating her popularity.

While she won the Dahegam seat in the 2012 polls by a narrow margin of 2297 votes, she was defeated in the previous election by BJP's Balrajsinh Chauhan.

In an earlier interview with Republic, Ba had stated, "From the 12th, I started getting calls that there is a problem in giving you the ticket. He said that if you want the ticket, their demand is Rs 1 crore. Then, I told him I will think about it and let me know. Later, the person who was talking in Gujarati was making WhatsApp calls asking me to convey my decision quickly."