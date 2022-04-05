Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda Calls Punjab's Resolution On Chandigarh A Mere 'jumla'

Calling Punjab’s assembly's resolution on Chandigarh a ‘jumla’, former Haryana chief minister and senior Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder S Hooda on Tuesday lambasted the move made by the newly formed government in Punjab. He also said that if the need arises, he will also go and meet the PM, President and Governor to talk further on the matter. In a tweet by ANI, Hooda said, “We have already stated that we will fight unitedly for Haryana's welfare. Punjab Assembly's resolution on Chandigarh is a mere 'jumla'. If need be, we will meet the PM, President, and Governor on such issues for the state's benefit.”

Chandigarh belongs to Haryana, says Hooda

On Monday, the opposition leader had claimed that Chandigarh belongs to Haryana and will always remain so. He also chaired the congress legislature party meeting at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi on Monday, which was attended by 24 MLAs. According to ANI, the resolution passed in the Punjab Assembly regarding Chandigarh was discussed in the CLP meeting. It was also decided that the party would oppose the resolution strongly. Further talking about Chandigarh, Hooda went on to say that Chandigarh belonged to Haryana and will continue to do so based on the Shah Commission's recommendations. He also informed that water, territory, and Chandigarh are the three issues between Punjab and Haryana, according to ANI.

As per ANI, Hooda was quoted as saying, “There is an issue of water (SYL), territory and capital. We will first raise the issue of water. Punjab has passed this resolution many times, but there is no meaning to this. This is just a political gimmick. The resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly is just political rhetoric. Apart from that, in BBMP (Bhakra Beas Management Board), the conventional member used to be from Haryana. But the Central government has made an amendment. We will also raise this issue.”

Khattar moves resolution in Haryana Assembly

On Tuesday, The Haryana assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the Center not to alter the existing balance until all issues arising from the restructuring of Punjab are resolved, as well as reiterating the state's claim to Chandigarh.

Punjab assembly demands transfer of Chandigarh

The decision comes two days after the Punjab assembly passed a motion demanding that Chandigarh be transferred to the state immediately, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accusing the Centre of attempting to disturb the balance in the management of the Union Territory and other common assets. Chandigarh is Punjab and Haryana's joint capital.

(With inputs from ANI)

