Ex-Haryana CM Chautala Bats For 'third Front' Against BJP; Will Meet Nitish Kumar On Aug 1

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala on Tuesday revealed his plans to forge a "third front" at the national level to compete with the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. For this, Chautala said he will start contacting various Opposition leaders and urge them to come on one platform. He also revealed plans to have a lunch meeting with BJP ally and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Asserting that the biggest need today is to get rid of the "anti-people" and "anti-farmer" government at the Centre, Chautala said before September 25, the birth anniversary of his father and former deputy PM Devi Lal, he will try to meet as many opposition leaders as possible.

"It will be our endeavour to see that a strong third front is formed and later in the polls, it achieves success so that this anti-people and corrupt government is routed," said Chautala, who was recently released from jail after serving a 10-year sentence in a recruitment scam.

The INLD leader claimed that if a strong third front is formed, then many who support the government will leave it, ultimately leading to a situation where mid-term polls may take place. It may be noted that Om Prakash Chautala is the grandfather of incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Chautala mentioned that JDU chief Nitish Kumar had recently telephoned him to enquire about his well-being. He added that Kumar will visit his residence on August 1 for lunch. Recently, JDU leader KC Tyagi had also visited Chautala's Gurgaon residence and it was during their meeting that Nitish had spoken to Chautala over the phone.

Om Prakash Chautala slams BJP govt

Chautala (86) also criticised the policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleging that they are aimed at benefitting big corporates. Referring to the agitation against the farm laws, he said the country is primarily an agrarian economy and if farmers are not happy, then the nation cannot progress.

“Such a big agitation by farmers has not moved this government. The government is still claiming that the farm laws are pro-farmer and their leaders are defending these legislations,” he said.

Chautala also hit out at the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government, alleging that the state's debt is mounting and the government now has to borrow to even pay salaries to its employees.