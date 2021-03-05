Ex-Haryana CM Hooda Says Reservation Law Will Stop Investment; Denies G-23 Rally In State

Slamming the BJP-JJP government's 75% reservation law, ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda on Friday, said that the reservation will not bring in investment into the state, giving rise to unemployment. He added that the reservation will drive away investors and will harm people from SC/OBC. Stating that Congress will move a no-confidence motion on March 10 in the Haryana Assembly, he said that the Haryana government is against the farmers and hence have rejected the amendment to set up APMCs, ensure mandatory purchase at MSP, and to punish if done otherwise.

Cong V Cong: Salman Khurshid accuses G-23 of 'moving their goalposts' in an open letter

Hooda: 'Reservation law will change demography'

"Govt wanted to change the demography of the state. Neither anyone will invest in the state and nor will anyone get a job due to this reservation. 75% reservation will harm and create unemployment in OBC and SC people," said Hooda adding, " APMC is a state subject that Haryana can amend the act. Congress demands to bring law against purchase below MSP."

When asked about a G-23 rally in Kurukshetra, Hooda - a member of that group denied, saying that he never announced any such thing at any rally. Recently, Hooda held a 3-day tour in Jammu along with Ghulam Nabi Azad, Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Raj Babbar, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, where they asserted 'Congress has weakened in the past decade'. This move has been slammed by party veterans - Abhishek Singhvi and Salman Khurshid - asking the G-23 to focus on upcoming poll rallies.

Antilla bomb scare: Owner whose car was abandoned near Ambani home found dead at Kalwa

What is Haryana's new 75% job reservation?

Facing severe pressure from the dominant Jat community over the Farm Laws, the BJP-JJP government govt seems to have been forced to fulfill Dushyant Chautala's poll promise - '75% local reservation in jobs'. The new law mandates 75% of local candidates in jobs where the monthly salary is not more than Rs.50,000, with an option of restricting the recruitment of local candidates from any district to 10%. The employer can claim exemption from these provisions if skilled workers unavailable. An employer aggrieved by the order of either the designated officer or the authorised officer can appeal within a period of 60 days. Non-compliance attracts a fine ranging from Rs.10,000 to Rs.5,00,000 beside daily penalty.

BJP is in a precarious alliance with JJP in the 90-seat Assembly after it failed to reach the halfway mark winning only 40 seats, necessitating to ally with 'kingmaker' JJP which had won 10 seats. Chautala has been facing massive flak from his own party members for sticking with BJP since the Centre-Farmer faceoff, with many publically opposing the laws. Chautala is threatened to quit if MSP is not given to farmers.

Haryana commerce chamber opposes new job reservation law: 'Shortage of skilled labour'

Haryana Governor approves bill mandating 75% reservation for locals in private sector jobs