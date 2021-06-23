Ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala Completes Sentence In JBT Case; To Be Out Of Prison Soon

As a development in Junior Basic Training (JBT) scam, former Chief Minister of Haryana, Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala who was accused in the case has completed his sentence and is now eligible for special remission, Tihar Jail Authority informed his lawyer Amit Sahni.

"The said convict will be finally released whenever he formally surrender before the jail authority as he is currently on Parole due to the COVID-19 situation," Tihar Jail Authority said.

In accordance with Chautala's counsel Adv Amit Sahani's statement, the Jail Authorities have stated that the Government of National Capital Territory (GNCt) of Delhi passed an order regarding special remission of 6 months to a convict who is sentenced for 10 years and have already completed 9 years and 6 months of custody including a regular remission too. Jail authorities further conveyed that Chautala has completed his sentence and is now eligible for special remission.

"Chautala will be finally released whenever he formally surrenders before Jail Authority as he is currently on Parole due to COVID-19 situation, his lawyer told ANI.

Why is Om Prakash Chautala in jail? What is JBT scam?

The scam case relates to the illegal recruitment of over 3,000 teachers in the state by using forged documents. The scam was widely known as the JBT scam since it involved the recruitment of junior basic teachers.

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala, his MLA son Ajay and three other officials including the whistleblower were booked and sentenced to ten years in prison by a special CBI court on charges of illegally recruiting over 3000 teachers in the state by forging documents.

Former director of primary education Sanjeev Kumar, a 1989 batch IAS officer, had filed a writ in the Supreme Court alleging that the Chautala government resorted to corrupt practices while recruiting 3208 Junior Basic Trained teachers in 2000.

Kumar then accused Chautala of forcing him to change the original list of selected candidates for the appointment of over 2000 teachers kept under seal even after completion of the selection process. In a counter charge, Chautala had accused Kumar of indulging in “corrupt” practices and insisted that it was Kumar who had changed the original list.

The counter-allegations created confusions which resulted in the apex court handing the case to CBI, which later claimed that each teacher had paid a bribe of Rs three to four lakh and said that it was Chautala during his office as Education minister who had given written instructions to Kumar, demanding that original list of candidates be replaced with the second one.