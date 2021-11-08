Ex-Haryana CM and INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala disapproved of the Haryana government's law mandating 75% reservation for locals in the private sector. While the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill was originally passed in the state Assembly on November 5, 2020, Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya approved it on February 28. As per the notification issued by the state Labour Department on November 6, this law covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms and will come into force from January 15, 2022.

"This is wrong as per the law. In this country, every citizen has equal rights irrespective of which state he belongs to. This cannot be changed," Om Prakash Chautala remarked. Incidentally, his grandson and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala had spearheaded the demand for enacting the aforesaid law.

चंडीगढ़ - हरियाणा में 75% स्थानीय आरक्षण की अधिसूचना जारी



-राज्य सरकार ने जारी किया लागू होने का आदेश

-15 जनवरी 2022 से लागू होगा लोकल रिजर्वेशन कानून

-15 सितंबर को राज्य सरकार ने किया था आदेश जारी

-उद्योगों को कर्मचारियों का डेटा देने के लिए 15 जनवरी तक का वक्त pic.twitter.com/uvcGOofe4f — Deepkamal Saharan (@DKSaharan) November 6, 2021

Here are the provisions of the new law: