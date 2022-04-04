Former Congress MP and the party's Haryana President Ashok Tanwar along with senior associates joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday in the presence of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Tanwar also met Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal before officially joining the party. He said that AAP's development model encouraged him to join the party.

Tanwar, a former MP from Sirsa said, "We associate with the model of development adopted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by taking all the sections of the country together; acknowledging the sacrifices given by various leaders in the past, thus we decided to join AAP."

In a twitter thread, the Haryana Congress chief appealed to all sections of society to join AAP, for a better Haryana, a state that has been battered by "unprecedented crises". He said that he will strive to relentlessly work for the values and ethos of AAP by committing to serve for the people and continue in the pursuit of public service.

Glad to commit myself to AAP, which has stood for honest politics & robust governance: Ashok Tanwar

He said, "My commitment to serve people is sacrosanct! As a step forward in my pursuit of public service, I am glad to commit myself to Aam Aadmi Party, which has stood for honest politics and robust governance. My gratitude to Sri @ArvindKejriwal ji for giving me this opportunity."

Ashok Tanwar had joined TMC in November 2021 followed by forming his own party in February 2021.

Tanwar was once known to have been a close aide of the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi when he was in-charge of the Indian National Youth Congress (INYC). Tanwar was the chief of INYC. However, after a prolonged turf war with the former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, he quit Congress in October 2019 ahead of the state Assembly polls. In the 2019 general elections, Tanwar supported the Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and campaigned against the Congress. Before loosing the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, he won on a Congress ticket from Sirsa, Haryana.

Tanwar's joining the AAP comes amidst an intense battle that broke out between Haryana and Punjab, wherein the Punjab assembly has passed a resolution for the transfer of Chandigarh from Haryana to Punjab. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has demanded an apology from the Punjab Government.

Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty