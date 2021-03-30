Ex-IAS Officer Sagayam To Extend Support To 36 Candidates In Poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer U Sagayam has announced his decision to support 20 independent candidates in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The former Madurai collector will also campaign for 15 candidates from the Tamil Nadu Illaingnar Katchi and one candidate from the Valamaana Tamizhagam Katchi (VTK), taking the total tally of candidates receiving his support to 36. The candidates have been fielded in various areas in Chennai including Kolathur, Avadi, Alandur, Maduravoyal, Pallavaram, Chengelpet among other areas. Sagayam told reporters that his focus was on a metropolitan Chennai where there was a higher population of educated people as opposed to contesting from the Edappadi constituency.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.