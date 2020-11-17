Ex-J&K Dy CM Shrugs Cong's Denial Of Alliance With PAGD; 'Have Always Backed Each Other'

As Congress attempts damage control by trying to suddenly distance itself from the Gupkar alliance, former Jammu & Kashmir Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta has slammed that the national party for not having a stand of its own. The former Deputy CM and BJP leader pointed out that Congress has been supporting the PDP and the NC in several 'anti-national activities' adding that there is no need for clarification. Gupta also expressed confidence in BJP sweeping the upcoming DDC Elections and stated that the people of J&K will give Congress a 'befitting reply'.

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, Kavinder Gupta said, "Congress has no leadership. Now they have considered Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah to be their neta. They have no stand of their own. Congress has always tried to astray people. In the upcoming DDC elections, the people will give Congress a befitting reply."

'Anti-national activities'

When asked about Congress' unclear stance on the abrogation of Article 370, Gupta remarked, "People of Jammu & Kashmir know the Congress and the Gupkar alliance as well. They have supported each other for a long time, which is why Congress does not have to clarify anything. They have been backing each other in anti-national activities for a long time."

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress as it announced on Saturday that the party would ally with the People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) ahead of the District Development Council elections. Accusing the parties of wanting to take J&K 'back to the era of terror and turmoil,’ Amit Shah remarked that it is because of such decisions that the party is being rejected by the people. Taking to Twitter, Shah stressed that J&K will always remain an ‘integral part of India. The Home Minister also stated that citizens will no longer tolerate an ‘unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against 'national interest.’ He expressed confidence that people will 'sink' the alliance if they did not 'swim' along with the 'national mood.''

Following Amit Shah's remarks, Congress' General Secretary Randeep Surjewala issued a statement categorically mentioning that the party is not part of the People's Association for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). Rebutting Amit Shah's remarks, the Congress has asked the Union Minister to explain his criticism of the PDP when the BJP itself had allied with Mehbooba Mufti to form a government in J&K. In a 9-point statement, the Congress also raised questions over the BJP's handling of the investigation into the attack on the Pathankot Airbase and the release of three terrorists including Mashood Azhar in 1999.

Congress' statement on Amit Shah's remarks:

आए दिन झूठ बोलना, कपट फैलाना व नए भ्रमजाल गढ़ना मोदी सरकार का चाल-चेहरा-चरित्र बन गया है।



शर्म की बात है कि देश के गृहमंत्री श्री अमित शाह राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा की अपनी जिम्मेदारी दरकिनार कर जम्मू, कश्मीर व लद्दाख पर सरासर झूठी, भ्रामक व शरारतपूर्ण बयानबाजी कर रहे हैं!



— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 17, 2020

