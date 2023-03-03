Ex-JDU Neta Challenges Nitish's Appointment As Party Chief; Moves Court Over Party Polls

In another trouble for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former Janata Dal (United) leader Govind Yadav on Friday, March 3 challenged the organisational elections of the party in the Delhi High Court, claiming that the appointment of Nitish Kumar as the JD(U) president was “unconstitutional”. Challenging Nitish’s appointment, the JD(U) leader demanded to conduct the elections for the party’s top post once again in a constitutional manner.

“JD(U) had units in 28 states but only five of them were made part of the organisational polls. I have challenged Nitish Kumar's entire unconstitutional appointment as president of JDU and have demanded its cancellation,” Former JD(U) leader Govind Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We have demanded to cancel the 2022 & current election procedures & to conduct it once again constitutionally. We are fighting for democracy inside the political parties,” he added.

Challenging the constitutional framework of the party, Govind Yadav further questioned his removal from JD(U) and said that he has moved the court after first taking up the matter with the Election Commission. The High Court will hear the case on March 13 and the EC has been asked to respond.

Who is Govind Yadav?

Govind Yadav was considered to be the close aide of late socialist leader Sharad Yadav, who was the first national president of the Janata Dal (United) who split with Nitish Kumar in 2017 after the Bihar Chief Minister decided to ditch the grand alliance and joined hands with the BJP.

However, it is important to note that the Bihar Chief Minister last year decided to reverse his decision and formed a government under the umbrella of the Mahagathbandhan. Nitish Kumar in June last year took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time ending his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance.