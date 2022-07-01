Ex-Jharkhand CM Das Says, 'Hyderabad To Be Renamed As Bhagyanagar If BJP Comes To Power'

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raghubar Das said Hyderabad would be renamed as 'Bhagyanagar' if the BJP came into power in Telangana.

He also lambasted the TRS government and termed their political approach as 'dynastic'. Das also went on to condemn the recent Udaipur beheading incident by accusing Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot of inciting violence and indulging in 'vote bank politics'.

People are angry at TRS: Raghubar Das

Raghubar Das was on a visit to Hyderabad on Friday to seek the blessings of Goddess Bhagyalakshmi at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple. He was asked if the name of Hyderabad will be changed to Bhagyanagar and he replied 'definitely.' The leader added that the general notion of the citizens of Hyderabad towards their government was not very positive.

He stated, "The way I am seeing it from the past two days be it a businessman or normal people, they have a lot of anger towards the TRS government."

Das even claimed that the TRS was least bothered about the welfare of Telangana and he added, "So people are in favour of the BJP." The BJP leader also took a dig at Hyderabad MP and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, stating that 'people of Jharkhand and Muslims have rejected him'. Das added, "He (Owaisi) didn't win a single seat in Jharkhand."

"To end the dynasty politics, PM Narendra Modi will address the national executive meet," he added.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Hyderabad for a national executive meeting scheduled on July 2 & 3. The meet will be held in Secunderabad and Hyderabad Police is making necessary arrangements to keep the secrutiy in place ahead of the leader's visit. Section 144 of the CrPC has also been imposed throughout the state from July 1 to July 4.

Raghubar Das on Udaipur beheading case

When asked for his thoughts on the heinous killing of Kanhaiya Lal, Das replied, "Kanhaiya Lal who comes from the poor tailor family was brutally murdered and their (murderers) connection is with ISIS and Pakistan." The leader stated that Home Minister had ordered an inquiry into the incident. Das stressed that BJP always believed in brotherhood.