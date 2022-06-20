Ex-Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das Slams Congress Over 'Hitler' Remark; 'Looted For 50 Yrs'

After the shocking 'Hitler ki maut' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Jharkand Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, on Monday, lambasted the Congress, stating that the grand-old-party is ending due to such statements. He also stated that the Prime Minister has the trust of 135 crore Indians, and that is bothering the Sonia Gandhi-led party.

Speaking to ANI, the ex-Jharkhand CM said, "PM Modi enjoys trust of 135 crore Indians. Italy's Congress party with its jailed and bailed leaders is perturbed. They looted for 50 years. Auditing being done today so they're using unparliamentary language. Congress is ending due to such statements."

Congress leader's Hitler remark against PM Modi

Earlier in the day, while taking part in a protest against the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme, a former MP from Jharkhand, Subodh Kant Sahay, said that BJP is the party of 'goons' and claimed that the Prime Minister "is spreading dictatorship across the country". He compared PM Modi's governance to that of Hitler and asserted that if he will "follow the path of Hitler then die like him".

"BJP is a government of goons and this Modi who has come to this country in the form of Madari has now spread dictatorship. It seems he (PM Modi) has crossed all the limits of the history of Hitler. Hitler had also created a similar organization, which was named Khakhi, which too was created within the army. Modi Hitler Ki Raah Chalega Toh Modi Hitler Ki Maut Marega (If Modi follows Hitler's path, he will die like Hitler), Remember Modi," he said.

Over a week ago, Maharashtra Congress leader Sheikh Hussain had used unparliamentary language against PM Modi while criticising the Enforcement Directorate's action against former party president Rahul Gandhi.