Ex-Jharkhand CM Urges ED To Arrest Hemant Soren, Bats For President's Rule In State

Penning a letter to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday, ex-CM and BJP national vice president Raghubar Das batted for President's Rule in the state and CM Hemant Soren's arrest. Besides being summoned by the ED in the illegal mining case, the Jharkhand CM is also under the EC scanner for allegedly misusing his official position as the Mining and Environment Minister to get a stone mining lease in the Angara block of Ranchi district in 2021. According to sources, the EC sent its opinion regarding the disqualification of Soren to Bais in August.

Accusing Soren of instigating his supporters to get violent, Raghubar Das opined, "The responsibility of persons occupying constitutional posts is vital because the common person observes their action and follows it. Instead of honouring the ED's summons, he asked for more time on one hand and participated in a protest involving thousands of his party workers outside his residence one day before the summons on the other hand and challenged (the ED). Instead of issuing him summons, the ED should arrest him owing to the statements made by him during various speeches while addressing the crowds."

The BJP leader added, "As per Article 356 of the Constitution if the Governor feels that the state government is not running as per the provisions of the Constitution and law and the government is not being run constitutionally with Hemant Soren in the CM post, a request can be made to impose President's Rule in the state. In these circumstances, I request you to take an appropriate decision after probing the statements made by Hemant Soren, his party leaders and Ministers after receiving the ED summons. This will ensure that the rule of law can be established in the state and the central agency can conduct an impartial probe."

Hemant Soren skips ED summons

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was asked to appear before the ED at 11 am on November 3 in connection with the illegal mining scam. The ED has already arrested Soren's political representative Pankaj Mishra in this case. It has also carried out multiple searches across the country in this case during the last few months. In the 162-page charge sheet filed by the ED, Mishra and his associates- Prem Prakash and Bacchu Yadav were named as the main accused in the scam worth Rs.1000 crore. However, the JMM leader skipped the summons and sought nearly three weeks' time to appear before the central agency.