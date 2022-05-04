Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy Claims Police Itself Exposed PSI Scam To 'teach State Govt'

On May 4, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) examination scandal, which has enraged the entire country, has been exposed by the police department itself.

While speaking to reporters in Channapatna, Karnataka, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said, “The information was leaked from the Police department itself. The investigation is linked to the developments that followed the murder in Bangalore’s Chamarajapet.”

The illegality of the test (PSI test scam) has been disclosed as a result of the developments in the murder case of a young man named Chandru. Police commissioner Kamal Pant was accused by the BJP spokesperson for lying about the murder.

The police stated that a young man lost his life after a two-wheeler collision triggered a commotion, but BJP leaders claimed that the young man was murdered because he could not communicate in Urdu.

'Police took up PSI scam to teach Karnataka govt': Kumaraswamy

“The BJP leaders had insulted commissioner Kamal Pant, an honest officer of the police department. That is why some of his admirers in the department took up the PSI scam to teach the government of Karnataka. It is not exposed by the Karnataka government but got revealed by the department itself,” HD Kumaraswamy stated.

The former Karnataka CM further said, “The BJP leader who accused a loyal and honest police officer allegedly has connections with Kingpin who is currently under arrest. The police have kept a track of it and put everything out before the people.”

HD Kumaraswamy further questioned, “Congress leaders blamed minister CN Ashwath Narayan for the PSI scam but do they have any chargesheet against him?” He further said that when Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru, their own BJP representatives made it and publicised CN Ashwath Narayan's name so that Amit Shah was aware of the situation.

“There is a conspiracy within the BJP leaders to bring down Ashwath Narayan’s wicket. BJP in the state is setting fire to their home, we don’t have to do anything to burn it. Why would I need to take petrol to burn it? Congress leaders do not have the power to fight on real issues,” Kumaraswamy further alleged.

Image: PTI