Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy Denounces Governor's Address; Cong Sports Black Bands

Amid the ongoing contention on the Hijab row, Karnataka Legislative Assembly commenced the conduct of a 10 days long joint session on Monday where the state Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot addressed MLAs and Council members.

The Governor’s address was severely criticised by former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, who alleged that the Governor was speaking on the behalf of the BJP ruled state government and termed it the ‘worst Governor’s address in the decade.’

HD Kumarswamy denounces Karnataka Governors' address

While asserting his disappointment, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader gave a critical response to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot’s address and noted that his speech was devoid of ‘development issues.’ Kumaraswamy contended that the Governor had only spoken about the COVID-19 tragedy during the Session.

“The address made by Governor in the joint session is only about COVID. If you read this book (Governor's address) even govt will have a COVID–19 attack. No development issues were addressed. This is the worst Governor's address in the decade,” HD Kumaraswamy said.

Besides, the state’s principal opposition party Congress sported black bands on arms in the Assembly to protest against the government over the ongoing Hijab controversy and depleted law and order situation in some parts of the state that had witnessed violent clashes.

Karnataka holds joint Assembly session

The 10-day long joint session along with the state Council and members of the state Legislative Assembly is expected to be stormy, as the opposition parties will try to corner the CM Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the state on the contentious Hijab row, that had turned violent in some areas of the state. Congress is expected to pull the government down on various other issues including the Mekadatu Project and depleting law and order situation in the state.

The opposition is also likely to raise issues of state government’s demand of funds from the Centre for state’s development and ‘unilateral’ announcement by the Centre about the river-linking project in the Union Budget, COVID-19 situation, etc.

Hijab Row lingers on

Meanwhile, the Karnata High Court resumed the hearing in the Hijab- Saffron Shawl controversy on Monday. Despite a long hearing, the arguments didn’t reach a conclusion and the case was adjourned for the next hearing on Tuesday.

The dispute came to light on December 31 after a few students of the Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a Hijab. Following this, the row escalated and engulfed colleges in other areas after some students protested against the students promoting Hijab by wearing saffron shawls.

The matter had blown out of hand earlier this week when massive sloganeering among confronting saffron shawl and Hijab clad groups became violent. The case has been pending ahead of the three judges led Karnataka High Court bench, who have given out an interim order last Thursday.

(Image: ANI)