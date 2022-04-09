Ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy Condemns Amit Shah's 'Hindi Proposal'; 'BJP Akin To British'

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah opined that the Hindi language should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to regional languages, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy drew parallels between the BJP-led Centre and the British Raj. Outrightly slamming Shah for having stated his opinion on the second most commonly-used language across India, after English, the JD(S) leader said, "People will teach BJP a lesson."

"Central Government and Union Home Minister are actually trying to forcibly run their personal agendas. But they won't succeed. People will teach them a lesson," Kumaraswamy told news agency ANI in retaliation to Shah's statement on accepting Hindi as an alternative language.

BJP 'making Hindutva chants': Ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

"It is shocking that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made a statement about the imposition of Hindi among states," the JD(S) leader shared on Twitter.

"The BJP, which is making Hindutva chants on everything and bringing emotional issues to the forefront of society and the people, is now going to divide the language and the toolkit and the country are at risk," he added.

Shah, while presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, said PM Narendra Modi has decided that the medium of running the government in the official language will definitely increase the importance of Hindi, according to a statement issued by the Union Home Ministry. He had informed the members that now 70% of the agenda of the Cabinet is prepared in Hindi, PTI reported.

BJP rule akin to British Raj: JD(S) leader supports campaign against Hindi

The British followed a policy of disintegration before each state was occupied. Now the BJP has continued the same policy and this is living proof that there is no difference between the British and the BJP, Kumaraswamy said.

"Our language is important to us. First Kannada in Karnataka. Hindi is not our language. I have extended my full support for the campaign against the imposition of Hindi," he shared on Twitter.