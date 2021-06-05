Ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy Questions Govt's Management Of Foot-and-mouth Disease Outbreak

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, on Saturday, raised concerns about an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) among cattle in the State and denounced the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government for its lack of commitment in handling the situation.

Taking to Twitter, former CM said, "It is a matter of concern for the farming community that there is an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) for cattle in the state now. Media reports have stated that even Ramanagara is one of the districts where this viral disease has been reported."

He warned that foot and mouth disease can possibly be fatal for the cattle and also lower their milk production. Kumaraswamy pointed out that dairy farmers were in a tough situation due to due decrease in milk procurement prices and increased cost of cattle feed.

Kumaraswamy stated, "FMD is a serious disease as it can turn out to be fatal for the cattle. Also, it has the potential to reduce milk yield, fertility and cause chronic health problems for cattle. This will further deteriorate the financial condition of poor farmers. The dairy farmers are in a tough situation already due to reduction in milk procurement prices and increased cost of cattle feed. In such a situation, there is a fear that outbreak of FMD may turn dairy farming into a loss-making venture"

1/5 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) June 5, 2021

Shortage of vaccines against FMD

Kumaraswamy claimed that there is a shortage of vaccines against FMD infection, he urged B.S.Yediyurappa- led government to take immediate actions on the matter. Bringing light to farmers' ordeals, he explains on Twitter, what adverse effects FMD can have primarily on the rural economy.

He wrote, "This (FMD)can upset the entire rural economy if preventive measures are not taken immediately as farmers are heavily dependent on animal husbandry for their livelihood."

In his series of tweets, former Karnataka CM denounced the BJP government for not sharing their enthusiasm and commitment n handling the FMD infection. He demanded "where is the animal husbandry minister" while dairy farmers are gripped by fear as against the highly contagious foot and mouth disease.