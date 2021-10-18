Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Accuses CM Bommai Of 'saffronising' Police: 'This Is Not UP'

Continuing his attack on Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai, ex-CM Siddaramaiah on Sunday, alleged that Karnataka police units were made to wear saffron attires during Dussehra celebrations. Sharing two photos of police officers from Udipi, Siddaramaiah fumed at Bommai stating 'give them tridents and ordain violence'. Stating that Karnataka was not Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh, he demanded Bommai's resignation.

Siddaramaiah slams police's 'saffron attire'

Why did you change the police suit only? Give tridents in their hands and ordain violence. Your Jungle Raj establishment's dream will become come true. This is not Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh Jungle Raj. Please resign if you are unable to govern constitutionally," tweeted Siddaramaiah.

Previously on Wednesday, a war of words ensued between Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and ex-CM Siddaramaiah over the former's remarks on moral policing. The CM, while addressing a press event in Dakshina Kannada, downplayed rise in 'moral policing' incidents saying 'When feelings are hurt, there will be reactions'. Defending a BJP leader's support to a moral policing incident in Bengaluru, the CM said that 'protecting social harmony is on everybody'. Two Muslim youths - Suhail and Nayaz - had allegedly attacked a bike-borne man for travelling with a woman of their community on his vehicle.

Slamming the CM for condoning moral policing, Siddaramaiah tweeted, "You have accepted your incapability to maintain law & order by justifying moral policing by few anti-social elements. Please resign & save Karnataka!!". Stung by Siddaramaiah's tweet, the CM retorted, "All I said was in our society there will be reaction to every action and law will take its own course unlike in your tenure Hindus we’re killed right left and Centre".

Siddarmaiah continued his tirade, asking, "Do you have any plans to dissolve the police department, and hand over the law & order to RSS?". The CM retorted, "RSS is the tallest Nation-building Org, which treats every citizen equally unlike your selective appeasement for votes. During calamities RSS works leading from the front. My Govt & my party work as per the constitution of India & not as per the extra-constitutional bodies like NAC". Bengaluru police have arrested the two Muslim youth in the 'moral policing' incident; they have confessed that they had done it for publicity as many such videos they had posted in the past had garnered a good response.