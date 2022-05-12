Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, now the leader of the opposition in the assembly, on May 12 said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders should feel ashamed to even scam in the distribution of food kits to migrants during the COVID-19 wave.

During the COVID-19 wave in Karnataka in April 2021, the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government distributed free food kits to the migrants, poor people, and workers in need.

The Congress leader went on to allege that the BJP government in Karnataka has managed to swindle 40% commission in the distribution of food kits to migrants in Karnataka during the COVID-19 wave.

The former Karnataka CM put out a post on Twitter, tagging BJP Karnataka, and said, “It is such a shame on the part of BJP Karnataka leaders to even scam in the distribution of food kits to migrants. Such a sick state of mind of BJP leaders.”

“Minister Shivaram Hebbar went to BJP so that it becomes easy for him to make money with the rest of the corrupt leaders,” Siddaramaiah added.

It is such a shame on the part of @BJP4Karnataka leaders to even scam in the distribution of food kits to migrants. Such a sick state of mind of BJP leaders.



Minister @ShivaramHebbar went to BJP so that it becomes easy for him to make money with rest of the corrupt leaders. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 12, 2022

The Congress leader posted another tweet on the food kit scam by the Karnataka government. Siddaramaiah tweeted, “A complaint has been lodged with Lokayukta against Labour department on charges of corruption in sourcing and distributing food kits to migrant workers during the COVID-19 wave.”

“This is another case of a 40% commission by the ministers of the Karnataka government,” he added.

A complaint has been lodged with Lokayukta against Labour department on charges of corruption in sourcing & distributing food kits to migrant workers during #Covid19 wave.



Another case of 40% commission by @BJP4Karnataka ministers.#FoodKitScam pic.twitter.com/K2aOgyslnR — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 12, 2022

Karnataka government distributed food kits through Indira canteens

The Karnataka government distributed free food kits to the needy thrice a day in 2021 during the COVID-19 wave. The government continued supplying free food kits to migrants, poor people, and workers across the state through Indira canteens in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The government even supplied free food kits to other districts and taluk centres of Karnataka.

All charges for breakfast, lunch, and dinner were waived off for migrants, workers, and poor people during the lockdown. The Centre during the lockdown announced the distribution of free food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to help the poor fight the battle against Coronavirus.

The Yojana was a comprehensive relief package given to poor people so that they do not face difficulties in buying essential supplies and meeting essential needs.

Image: PTI