Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Throws Weight Behind Eshwarappa; 'He'll Emerge Victorious'

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday threw his weight behind former state Minister K. S. Eshwarappa who resigned owing to the controversy over the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil. Speaking to ANI, Yediyurappa stated that Eshwarappa resigned because he "allegedly" committed a mistake. Moreover, the former CM has also remarked that Eshwarappa will come clean once the probe is completed.

"There was demand for Eshwarappa to resign because he allegedly committed a mistake and he has tendered his resignation. In 2-3 months when the probe is finished he will be innocent and no involvement of him will be found. He tendered his resignation without committing any fault or mistake and I believe he will emerge victorious," said BS Yediyurappa

'Truth Will Come Out': Karnataka CM Bommai

Meanwhile, Karnataka's incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday stated that the resignation of K. S. Eshwarappa as the state's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister cannot be considered a setback for the BJP government in the state. Bommai has avered that the truth will come out. The Karnataka CM has also slammed the opposition Congress asking to avoid becoming investigators, prosecutors and judges themselves.

"He (Eshwarappa) has decided. He will be giving (his) resignation today evening. I spoke to him yesterday, he is of a clear stand and is voluntarily resigning. He has said that he is hundred percent innocent. He has asked for an investigation to happen at the earliest and is confident of coming out clear from the allegations against him," Bommai informed reporters

Karnataka contractor's death

In a shocking incident, Santosh Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, weeks after accusing KS Eshwarappa of corruption. In a purported suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, Patil had blamed Eshwarappa for his death. Based on a complaint from Patil's relative, the Udupi town police booked Eshwarappa for abetting the suicide.

Santosh Patil had last month complained to Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and to BJP central leaders stating that he was yet to be paid Rs 4 crore for road works undertaken in Hindalga village and had accused Eshwarappa's aides of demanding commission for the payment.

With PTI inputs