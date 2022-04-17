Ex-Karnataka Congress Leader CM Ibrahim Joins JD(S) As Party's State President

After resigning from the Congress party on March 12, former Union Minister Chand Mahal Ibrahim on Sunday joined the Janata Dal (Secular) as the President of the party's Karnataka unit. He took charge in the presence of senior leaders HD Devegowda and HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru. CM Ibrahim previously held the portfolios of Aviation, Information & Broadcasting and Tourism under the Deve Gowda government in 1996.

Karnataka | Former Congress leader CM Ibrahim joined JD(S) and took charge as state party president today in presence of senior leaders HD Devegowda and HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/CaizXXtncA — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

Announcing his decision to join JD(S) post exit from the grand old party, the former Karnataka Minister exuded faith in the people's allegiance towards him by stating that they consider him as their own son. He went on to add that the next time JD(S) forms the government in Karnataka, it will be under the leadership of HD Kumaraswamy. He further added that party workers are consolidated in a way that each of the villages in the state has 5-10 workers.

"JD(S) is the oldest party and they have 5-10 workers in each village dedicated. We only have to consolidate them. Next time JD(S) will form the govt and HD Kumaraswamy will become the CM here. The people of Karnataka treat me as their own son."

JD(S) is the oldest party and they have 5-10 workers in each village dedicated. We only have to consolidate them. Next time JD(S) will form the govt and HD Kumaraswamy will become the CM here. The people of Karnataka treat me as their own son: CM Ibrahim pic.twitter.com/zo1h7rSBhB — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

CM Ibrahim cites senior leaders ignoring his grievances as reason behind exiting Congress

As long-time grievances of Ibrahim were not paid heed to by the grand old party, CM Ibrahim decided to step down from the party as well as from his position as a Member of the Legislative council (MLC) after tendering his resignation to President Sonia Gandhi. He mentioned in the letter, "From the past 12 years, in my several letters addressed to you, I had placed before you several grievances of the party and you had indeed replied that you will take necessary remedial measures. But so far, I do not see any change."

As mentioned in the letter, CM Ibrahim was unhappy with the party's appointment of B K Hariprasad as Karnataka Legislative Assembly's opposition leader - a post he was eyeing, in spite of the fact Prasad was the most junior member. He was also unhappy about the bureaucracy in the party in terms of the senior leadership's (Sonia and Rahul Gandhi) unavailability. "All the requests were routed through the In-charge General Secretaries," said C M Ibrahim in the letter. Ibrahim also accused Congress of ignoring the minority community leaders and using them only as vote banks.