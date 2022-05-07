Ex-Karnataka Min Pramod Madhwaraj Quits Congress; Cites Party's Situation In Udupi Dist

In the latest development, Karnataka Congress leader Pramod Madhwaraj tendered his resignation to KPCC President DK Shivakumar on Saturday. A former MLA, he also served as the Fisheries Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. Madhwaraj, who was recently appointed as KPCC Vice-President, decided to quit because no action was taken to resolve the issues he had raised before the party regarding the prevailing situation in the Udupi district, he stated in the resignation letter.

It is important to note that ex-Congress leader and former Union Minister CM Ibrahim also left the party in March 2022. Additionally, Rahul Gandhi during a state visit in April had stated, "All of you must fight as a unit" stressing on the aspect of the importance of unity in the party amid concerns of differences between top leaders state chief D K Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah.

Pramod Madhwaraj stating the reason for leaving the party in the letter to DK Shivakumar said,

"Since the past three years the situation in the Udupi district Congress party has been a bad experience for me thus leading to political suffocation and the facts of which have been brought to your kind notice and informed to other party leaders by me. I have observed that no worthwhile steps have been taken by the party to redress my grievances regarding the prevailing situation in the Udupi district Congress party."

He further said the circumstances in the Udupi district would not help him do justice of being the KPCC VP - the new responsibility he had been recently deputed to." Due to the circumstances explained, I have reached a point wherein it's becoming impossible for me to continue in the Congress party and do justice to the new post that has been assigned to me recently. Hence i have decide not to accept the post of vice-presidentship of KPCC and also to tender my resignation to the premiary membership of the Congress party," he wrote in his resignation letter.

Karnataka Congress attempts to keep flock together ahead of 2023

The Karnataka Congress in April 2022, appointed 140 new office-bearers as the party lost several leaders to opposing parties. The new appointments were directed to keep the rank and file of the state unit happy as polls in the state are scheduled before May 2023. Accordingly, Congress president Sonia approved a list of 40 party vice-presidents and 109 general secretaries.