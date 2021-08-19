Ex-Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy Allowed To Visit Ballari, Kadapa, Anantapur

On Thursday, August 18, the Supreme Court granted relief to the ex-Karnataka Minister, mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy. The Former Minister is accused in an illegal mining case. The SC has now allowed him to visit and stay in Ballari district, in Karnataka and Kadapa and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, reported news agency, ANI.

Gali Janardhan Reddy allowed to stay in Ballari

On August 19, a bench comprising Justice Vineet Saran and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari modified its Janaury 20, 20215 bail order in order to remove restrictions on the ex-Karnataka Minister's visit and stay. The apex court modified the bail condition in subject to Reddy intimating about his visit to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ballari, Kadapa and Anantapur. The Bench allowed him to visit these three districts for a period of eight weeks.

The Apex Court said, considering the facts and circumstances of the case and that trial has not even commenced and that petition (Reddy) has not violated any bail condition even when he visited Ballari, it is directed that the condition imposed to not visit these three places in bail order be modified.

The Bench said that the trial court shall make every endeavour to expedite the trial. The Bench added that these matters cannot be kept hanging like this and must be handled expeditiously. Reddy was arrested in the month of September 2011 and later was granted bail in January 2015. While granting bail, the SC had imposed a condition on him to not visit these districts. However, later he filed a plea seeking to relax the bail conditions.

Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, who is presenting Reddy, contended that the charges are yet to be framed in the case and that the trial has not commenced yet. Rohatgi contended that trial has not commenced in the last six-and-a-half years since Reddy was granted bail.

Rohatgi had argued that Reddy has not violated any conditions laid down by the court in the past six years since the bail was granted. He was allowed to visit Ballari and has never violated any condition. Reddy was represented by Jain Singh & Co. Law firm through advocates Mayank Jain, Parmatma Singh and Madhur Jain.

Appearing for the CBI, Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan had opposed Reddy's plea saying that Reddy has been charge sheeted 'in a case relating to influence and bribe for the purposes of bail and subverting the judicial process and influencing the judges.'

The recent modification in bail conditions will have adverse effect on the trial, Divan had argued. She added that Reddy is enjoying liberty and cannot only visit these three districts where out of 300 witnesses, 47 reside in Ballari. The ASG added that Reddy could not cherry-pick what bail conditions he wished to adhere to and what not to adhere to. The Bench has now posted the matter in the third week of November.

IMAGE: GALI JANARDHAN REDDY'S FACEBOOK