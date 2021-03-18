Ex-Kerala BJP Chief Predicts Voteshare Gain In Assembly Polls; Manifesto Release On Mar 22

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on Thursday, ex-Kerala BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan weighed in on his party's prospects in the upcoming state Assembly election. The ex-Mizoram Governor unsuccessfully contested against Congress' Shashi Tharoor from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. For the upcoming state Assembly polls, BJP has fielded him in Nemom- the lone seat won by the party in 2016 which was represented by O Rajagopal.

Exuding confidence in BJP increasing its voteshare in the upcoming election, he predicted that the JP Nadda-led party shall emerge as a "decisive force" in the state. Moreover, he announced that BJP shall release its Kerala polls manifesto on March 22. According to Rajasekharan, a pension covering every family of the state is among multiple promises included in the party's manifesto.

Ex-Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan remarked, "BJP has managed to raise its vote share in the last 4 elections right from 2003. In the last local body election also, we managed to increase our vote share by more than 2%. In this election also, we will increase our vote share and become a decisive force in Kerala." READ | Congress' Kazhakootam pick Dr SS Lal steals limelight with Sabarimala attack on Yechury

"We are going to release the manifesto on the 22nd. In the manifesto, we will declare what all steps we will take for the welfare and well-being of the people in Kerala. In every family, we will give a pension. We have included that promise in the manifesto," he added.

Kerala Assembly polls

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats. In contrast, the candidates of the UDF could win from only 47 constituencies. Subsequently, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016. The UDF's campaign in the 2019 General Election received a shot in the arm after ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi decided to contest from the Wayanad parliamentary constituency as well. Ultimately, the result was in favour of UDF which won 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats.

However, the Left Front again showcased their strength in the local body polls held in December 2020 by winning 7,262 seats as against that of UDF and NDA that could win 5,893 and 1,182 seats respectively. This assumes significance as the Kerala government has faced a lot of criticism over allegations of corruption in the gold smuggling scam. In Kerala, 140 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 40,771 polling stations. While the polling will be conducted in a single phase on April 6, the counting of votes is scheduled for May 2.