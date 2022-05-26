Ex-Kerala MLA PC George Sent To 14-days Judicial Custody In Alleged Hate Speech Case

Former Congress MLA from Kerala PC George has been sent to 14 days of Judicial Custody and will be shifted to Poojapura Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Earlier in the morning, PC George was produced before the Magistrate court over an alleged hate speech that he delivered at the Hindu Maha Sammelan in Thiruvananthapuram. Before appearing in front of the court, his medical examination was done. This comes following the cancellation of his bail in the hate speech case.

The District Court ordered PC George to be taken into 14 days of judicial custody in an alleged hate speech case that he delivered in Thiruvananthapuram. The former MLA will now be shifted to Poojapura Central Jail.

Speaking to Republic on his father's arrest, PC George's son, Shawn George said, "It's a political drama based on the by-election, that's all." When asked about whether the government of Kerala is impartial in reacting to speeches made by others, PC George's son said, "Definitely". It is pertinent to mention that the by-election Thrikkakara assembly seat of Kerala is scheduled for May 31.

Notably, two cases are registered against PC George, one in Thiruvananthapuram over a hate speech made on April 29 and the other in Vennala in Ernakulam district for another hate speech that he said in a temple function on May 08.

Vennala hate speech case

PC George had come under massive fire after he made controversial remarks at a function at Thycaut Mahadeva Temple in Thrikkakara on April 29. George had allegedly claimed that Muslim restaurants mix certain content in their food to 'reduce the fertility' of other communities.

During the function, the leader sparked a controversy by asking non-Muslims in Kerala to avoid restaurants run by the community. The former Kerala Congress leader alleged that tea laced with "drops causing impotence" were sold in Muslim-run restaurants to turn people "infertile" in a bid to "seize control" of the country.

A case was registered under IPC 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs). He was arrested on May 1, and granted bail shortly after.

Seventy-year-old George was the chief whip while the Congress-led UDF was in power. In the 2021 Assembly elections, he lost his bastion Poonjar constituency to the Left Democratic Front candidate after 33 years of rule.