Ex-BJP State Chief Explains How BJP Bridged '40 MLAs Gap With MVA' To Form Govt In Maha

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil explained how the difference between the MVA and the BJP was 40 MLAs but the government was eventually formed. Patil, who was BJP's state unit president from July 2019 to August 2022, contended that the party's return to power took time as it is difficult to ensure that 40 MLAs leave MVA.

Senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil remarked, "Despite being harassed so much, workers remained here. I had to repeatedly say that our planning is going on and our government will come to boost their morale. But the planning was really going on. In Madhya Pradesh, we couldn't form the government but later did so. There was only a difference of three between Congress and us. In Karnataka, we couldn't form the government but later did so. There was only a difference of two between Congress and us. Here, the difference was 40."

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil says party's planning for regaining power in state was underway for last two years — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2022

Rebellion in Shiv Sena

On June 30, Eknath Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This came a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned. Shinde was instrumental in the downfall of the state government as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress.

Devendra Fadnavis who was pipped to be the CM was inducted into the Cabinet as his Deputy even as he initially declined to be a part of the government.

The Eknath Shinde-led government received a big boost on July 3 as BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. While he polled 164 votes, only 107 MLAs voted in favour of MVA's candidate Rajan Salvi. The government won the vote of confidence a day later with a 164-99 margin. However, the fate of the government will be decided by the Supreme Court's verdict on the pleas filed by the Thackeray camp seeking the disqualification of rebels and challenging the Governor's decision to swear in Shinde as the CM. The SC has allowed the EC to decide on which group is the 'real Shiv Sena'.