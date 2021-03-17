Ex-Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Says He Was 'pressurised' To Reinstate Sachin Vaze In 2018

Making massive revelations in the Antilia bomb scare and the suspicious death of Mansukh Hiren, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, held the ruling MVA government accountable for the scandal that has now rocked the Mumbai Police. Raising questions over the role of now-suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze, Fadnavis pointed out the past record of the controversial police officer and underlined his suspension by the High Court in 2004.

The senior BJP leader also revealed that during his administration, he was pressurized by the Shiv Sena in 2018 to reinstate Sachin Vaze into the Mumbai Police force, which he eventually decided against. Vaze has now been suspended and is currently in NIA remand until March 25.

Highlighting the link between Shiv Sena leaders and Sachin Vaze, Devendra Fadnavis said that his administration was 'pressurized' in 2018 to bring back the controversial cop. However, he added that he had then sought the advice of the Advocate General and decided against reinstating him. Vaze was reinstated in the Mumbai Police in 2020 during the Coronavirus outbreak and was given charge of several high-profile cases, Fadnavis further pointed out.

'Why was Vaze reinstated?'

"The most important question is, why was API Sachin Vaze reinstated? He was suspended in 2004. He gave the VRS in 2007. After that, his VRS was not accepted because there was an impending enquiry against him. When I was the CM in 2018, Shiv Sena had been pressurising us to reinstate API Sachin Vaze. At that time, I looked at his past record and decided that I would take the suggestion of the Advocate General. I did seek his advice and the AG told me that Vaze has been suspended and there is an enquiry by the High Court in the matter, which is why reinstating him would not be right. That is when I decided against reinstating him into the force," the former Maharashtra CM said on Wednesday while addressing a press conference. READ | Param Bir Singh removed; Hemant Nagrale new Mumbai CP amid Sachin Vaze's arrest & scandal

"In 2008, Sachin Vaze joined the Shiv Sena as also worked as the party's spokesperson. Vaze has had business relations with active Shiv Sena leaders. In 2020 when Sena came to power, efforts had begun to bring back Sachin Vaze. When COVID-19 struck in March, the government used it as an excuse to bring him back under the garb of extending the police force. It is interesting to note, only Vaze and 2-3 other officers were reinstated and not any others. There are several officers suspended due to trivial reasons but those who have been suspended by the order of the High Court have been brought back," he added.

In the same press conference, Fadnavis also remarked that there is a link between the Antilia bomb scare and the death of Mansukh Hiren. The BJP leader has demanded that both cases should be transferred to the NIA.

NIA's Vazegate probe

In the Antilia bomb scare probe, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized a laptop, mobile phones, iPad and some documents from the suspended Sachin Vaze's CIU office late on Monday night. However, on Wednesday it said that the laptop was found to have had its data deleted, and that when Vaze was asked for his phone, he claimed to have dropped it somewhere. However, the central agency has also recovered cash amounting of Rs 5 lakhs, some clothes, and a cash counting machine from the black Mercedez car that it says Sachin Vaze was using. On Wednesday morning, the NIA also reached Sachin Vaze's Thane residence to carry out search operations, sources said.

Now-suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze was arrested on March 13 by the NIA under Sections 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of the IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908 for his alleged role and involvement in an explosives-laden vehicle being placed near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25. He had actually been the lead investigator of the case; however, after Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the Scorpio car, was found dead under mysterious circumstances, his wife alleged that the vehicle in question was in the possession of Sachin Vaze since November 2020.