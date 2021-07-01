Ex-Maha CM Sushil Kumar Shinde Calls For 'introspection In Congress'; Sena Says 'listen'

Yet another high-level Congress politician has called for introspection into the party, amid the leadership crisis rocking the grand old party. On Tuesday, Former Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde lamented that the party's tradition of holding sessions on debates & dialogues has ended. Calling for introspection, Shinde said that to correct the party's policies such debate sessions were necessary.

Shinde: 'Congress introspection needed'

Reacting to Shinde's remarks, ally Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "If Sushil Kumar Shinde has said something, the party should discuss the issue as he is one of the senior-most Congress leaders and he has done so much for the party". Sena has often urged Congress to introspect as several Maharashtra Congress have claimed that 'Congress will fight polls alone', breaking away from the MVA alliance.

Congress tradition of holding session on debates & dialogue has ended today. I feel sad about it. Introspection meetings are required. Our policies may be wrong, but to make them correct, such sessions are needed: Sushil Kumar Shinde, ex-Union Min & Congress leader (29.06) pic.twitter.com/Lh1gf0VRev — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

Sena Vs Congress

Rupturing the Maha Vikas Agahadi alliance, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole recently claimed that Congress will contest all local body and assembly elections separately going forward. Asserting that Congress would be the biggest party in 2024 in the state, he said that no amount of sidelining will make Congress go. Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap has also said that Congress will contest separately in the 2022 BMC civic polls.

In response, while addressing a virtual address in Shiv Sena's 55th foundation day, without naming Congress, Thackeray said, "If we do not offer solutions to people's problems but only talk about going alone in politics, people will beat us with footwear. They will not listen to our party-centric, ambitious talk of contesting elections alone". Adding to it, Raut announced that if need be the Sena can contest polls alone.

Congress crisis

The grand old party is facing rebellion on multiple fronts. In Punjab Navjot Sidhu has hauled CM Capt Amarinder Singh in front of the High Command, while in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot has issued an ultimatum demanding the party to cater to his demands against CM Ashok Gehlot. Similarly, Congress MLAs in Telangana are miffed with TDP-turned-Congress A Revanth Reddy being appointed as state chief.

On a national level, 23 senior Congress leaders (G-23) have sought structural changes in Congress, internal election to the CWC even at state levels, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism, full-time leadership at the helm at the party. All these demands have been quashed by the party and most Congress leaders have rallied around Rahul Gandhi to take up the top post. While Congress had set a June 2021 deadline to elect a new party chief, it has now postponed it indefinitely due to COVID-19.