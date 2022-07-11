'Ex-Maha CM Uddhav Renamed Aurangabad, Osmanabad Without Prior Consultation': Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar stated on Sunday that the decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts was taken in the last cabinet meeting of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, and the issue was not part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi's common minimum program. Pawar, who is on a two-day tour of Aurangabad, told reporters that he learned about the decision only after it was taken by the Chief Minister.

CM Thackeray, in his last cabinet meeting, which witnessed many MVA ministers walking out, approved the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively.

Sharad Pawar said that he was unaware of the move, adding that it was not a collective decision of the MVA.

"Renaming these places was not part of the common minimum program of the MVA. I came to know about it only after the decision was taken. It was taken without prior consultation. Opinions were expressed by our people during the cabinet meeting over the proposal. But the decision was that of the (then) Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray)," said Pawar. "Had there been any decisions about Aurangabad's welfare, people would have been happy, he added.

Aurangabad renamed Sambhajinagar

At the brink of its collapse in the last week of June, the Shiv Sena-led government decided to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad - a move that was first initiated by party founder Balasaheb Thackeray in 1988.

A prominent Mughal city in the Deccan region, Aurangabad derives its name from Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The demand for renaming this city stems from the fact that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji, was tortured to death by the Mughal emperor.

The AIMIM did not take kindly to the renaming of Aurangabad and stated that the CM took this decision at the end of his tenure because he had no other achievement to showcase.

(With inputs from agency)