Ex-Maha Governor Koshyari Takes A Dig At 'saint' Uddhav, 'He Is Trapped By Shakuni Mama'

Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray a "saint" who entered politics by "mistake". In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the former governor spoke candidly about his time in the office and shared his opinions on the politics and ideologies of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader. Earlier this month, Koshyari stepped down from the office of the governor of Maharashtra. Soon after his resignation, the former governor expressed his desire to go back to Uttarakhand.

When asked his take on the former Maharashtra CM, who called him an "Amazon parcel" sent by the Centre, Koshyari called him a “saint”, who entered politics by "mistake". “I said this two years ago that he is a saint. He entered politics by mistake and it was his associates who used to tell me that he is trapped with Shakuni Mama. If he (Uddhav Thackeray) was smart enough he would have understood,” Koshyari asserted in an interview with Republic. The former governor then went on to state that the former CM doesn’t “know much about politics”. “He knows not that much politics as a head of the party should know, he doesn’t know that much,” the former Maharashtra Governor stated in the interview.

Koshyari on Thackeray v/s Fadnavis race to CM Post

During his exclusive interview with Republic TV, Koshyari touched upon the time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ name for the CM post. Koshyari claimed that Thackery changed his tunes soon after. "In every meeting, PM Narendra Modi would say that Devendra Fadnavis would be the CM. So he (Uddhav) started singing a new tune…someone must have told him to make an issue out of it and talk to another party,” he said. Koshyari believes that this was the root cause of all the problems. The former governor also maintained that the situation would have not arisen if Thackeray thought about the nitty-gritty of the situation properly. Koshyari also called out the lack of maturity of the former CM. "This situation (for Uddhav) would not have arisen if he thought this through properly. This means, I am saying this from a political viewpoint, that there is a lack of maturity in him. That's why this happened. 40 MLAs fled and you didn't even realise," he said.

The 80-year-old RSS veteran also reacted to the allegations of breaching “oath and secrecy” hurled against him. “They are free to write anywhere. I would welcome them even if they write to God almighty," Koshyari asserted on Saturday. When asked if he would attempt to defend himself, Koshyari quipped, "No, no. Why would I defend myself from their statements? I will just walk my path, there are lots of them in this country.”

Last year, Thackeray called Koshyari an “Amazon parcel” and asked for the governor’s recall. “I request the Central government to take back the Amazon parcel which they have sent in the form of the governor,” Thackeray said in November 2022, ANI reported. Thackeray’s swipe against the former governor came over Koshyari’s remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The former governor called the mighty Indian ruler an “icon of the old era” and referred to Babasaheb Ambedkar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as the “icons of today”.