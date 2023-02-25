In an exclusive interview with Republic, ex-Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari opened up on the Shiv Sena crisis that occurred in Maharashtra last year in June. Clarifying his thoughts on the decisions, Koshyari stated that he did what he believed was right. Further bringing the Election Commission’s recent decision into focus, the former Governor claimed that the poll body endorsed his decision as Shinde faction was recognised as ‘real Shiv Sena’.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said, “Uddhav Thackeray can say whatever he wants to but even the Election Commission has proved that the Governor was right in recognising the real Shiv Sena that time. The poll body endorsed my decision.”

Responding to Uddhav’s claim that the Governor did not ask Shinde about his party before administering him the Chief Minister’s oath, Koshyari said, “It is none of anybody’s concern whether I asked Eknath Shinde anything or not. At least Shinde ji came to me, while Uddhav did not find it necessary to meet me.”

“If you want the Governor to visit your house, that is not possible. At least give me in writing. I came to know that he sent me in writing three hours after Sharad Pawar ji asked him to do so," the former Governor added.

Koshyari on legality of disqualification of Shinde MLAs

Speaking on the disqualification of the MLAs belonging to the Shinde camp, the former Maharashtra Governor said that the Supreme Court will take care of the legality, adding that "I just did what I felt was right. The validity of my decision will be checked by the top court."

"The validity and legality of the decision will be decided by the court. I have done what I had to do. Now the court will decide if it was right or wrong,” Koshyari said.

Currently, the Supreme Court is deciding whether the rebellion within the Shiv Sena led by now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde amounts to defection under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Shiv Sena Vs Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena faced a huge crisis in June 2022, after senior party leader and minister Eknath Shinde, along with a few party legislators and several independent MLAs went incommunicado and camped in Guwahati claiming that nothing was right in the party. The rebellion pushed the party into crisis, causing Uddhav Thackeray to resign from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Following the crisis, the party got divided into Shinde and Uddhav factions. Eknath Shinde got the support of the BJP and formed the government in the state. Recently, the Election Commission announced Shinde faction as the ‘real Shiv Sena’ and allotted the party name and its bow and arrow symbol to it.