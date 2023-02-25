Ex-Maha Guv Reveals Why He Didn’t Approve MVA MLC Nominations; ‘The Tone Of Letter Was...'

Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari elaborated on the threat letter written to him by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Speaking exclusively with Republic about the threatening tone of the letter for the nominations of the MLC, Koshyari said that he will release the letter when the right time comes.

Opening up further on the threat letter issued to him by the MVA, ex-Maharahstra Governor said, "The party was writing a five-page letter like a lawful notice to me, mentioning that 'accept it within 15 days or the earliest’. Now the Governor has got its own place. You can't dictate the Governor about what he has to do.”

Further talking about the dignity of the office of the Governor, Koshyari said, "The letter compromised the dignity of the office. Otherwise, I would have given my consent immediately. At least those who could have been cleared immediately I would have cleared immediately. I would have accepted the letter if it was not written in that threatening tone.”

Explaining why he didn't speak about it, Koshyari said, “I was the Governor then. That position has its dignity and it would not have been proper for the Governor to issue clarifications while being at the post that is so respectable. Now that the time has come, I am speaking about this.”

‘Will make the letter public on right time…’

Talking about the nasty tone of the letter, the former Governor hinted on making the letter public when the right time comes. "As of now the letter is pending under the sub-judice otherwise I would have shown you a copy of that. The tone of the letter was really nasty. When the right time comes, I will release that letter in public.”

Koshyari on his relation with MVA leaders

On being asked whether the threatening letter changed Koshyari’s relationship with the MVA, he said, “I always had good relations with Aghadi. Still, I have good relations with them. All the people, all the leaders come to me and show the love and affection they have for me.”

“I have a good bond with them. I really do have cordial relations with the party. The people in Maharashtra are really friendly, including the political leaders there,” he added.