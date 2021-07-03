Ex-Maha HM Anil Deshmukh Summoned By ED For Third Time; Told To Appear On July 5

Cracking down on former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons a third time to him in connection with the extortion racket allegations levied on him. ED has asked Deshmukh to appear on 5 July, after he sought more time to appear in his previous summons. Deshmukh's Nagpur residence has already been raided by ED, days earlier.

ED summons Deshmukh again

Previously, the ex-minister had refuted claims of non-cooperation with ED saying that has received two summons and that he has requested a copy of 'ECIR' as well as a list of documents required by the ED. Deshmukh's personal assistant Kundan Shinde and his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande who have been arrested in connection to a money laundering case are already in ED's custody till July 6. The ED's case is based on extortion charges levied by ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh and ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's accusation that Deshmukh asked him to pay Rs.2 crore so that he can convince NCP supremo Sharad Pawar against placing him under suspension once again.

Sources report that ED suspects that Rs 20 crores were allegedly routed through Kolkata-based shell companies. The money which ED suspects were collected as 'protection' from bar owners were allegedly funnelled via the companies. On questioning Kolkata-based operators Manohar Nangalia and Babulal Bunka, ED has learnt that certain shell companies were floated on the behest of a Nagpur-based CA having close links with Deshmukh. Moreover, Rs 10 crores were allegedly routed through a company named Zodiac Dealcom.

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Earlier in April, in an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleged that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' and later resigned after the HC allowed a CBI probe into Singh's allegations.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. It also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising undue influence over the performance of official duties by the officials. Deshmukh has moved HC seeking quashing of the FIR.