Ex-Maha Minister Booked On Charge Of Creating Ruckus At Election Counting Room

Police have registered a case against former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Vinayakrao Patil for allegedly creating a ruckus in an election counting room at Ahmedpur in Latur district of the state, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on April 30 after voting for the Ahmedpur Agriculture Produce Market Committee got over and the counting of votes was taken up at 5 pm at a Zilla Parishad school.

Assistant registrar Vasant Ghule was the returning officer. Only officials concerned, registered representatives and designated police personnel were allowed into the counting room, he said.

Around 8 pm, former state minister Patil along with some other persons entered the counting room and allegedly manhandled Ghule as well as the counting officer. He also threatened the staff, the police said.

Based on the complaint filed by Ghule, a case under Indian Penal Code sections, including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing), was registered against him and others, assistant inspector Vitthal Dhurpade said.