Ex-Maha MLA Ashish Deshmukh Writes To CM; Demands Cabinet Minister Sunil Kedar's Dismissal

Internal rife within the Maharashtra Congress have resurfaced. In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, former Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh has demanded the removal of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Sunil Kedar in connection with the Nagpur District Bank scam. Ashish Deshmukh has made a serious allegation that Sunil Kedar was involved in government bonds through private brokers when he was the chairman of Nagpur District Bank.

What did the letter to the Maharashtra CM read?

In a letter to Maharashtra CM, Ashish Deshmukh stated that a scam took place when Minister Sunil Kedar was the chairman of Nagpur District Bank and there was a corruption of Rs 150 crore. While speaking on this, he asked,

"Today, 19, 20 years later, the judicial process has reached its final stage. Asif Qureshi was appointed to the post. Adv. Asif Qureshi is the Chairman of the Minorities Section of the Maharashtra Congress Committee. Sunil Kedar is a Congress MLA and Minister. So, will the curtain fall on all these types?"

Deshmukh, while issuing the letter, claimed that he was trying to bring the sentiments of the masses to the notice of the Chief Minister. "Therefore, Adv. Asif Qureshi's appointment was cancelled and he was replaced by Adv. Ashish," he added. Deshmukh has demanded the appointment of a competent government prosecutor like Ujjwal Nikam.

Deshmukh further added that it does not suit the government when people with corruption charges and pending lawsuits are placed in the cabinet. "Therefore, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should send Sunil Kedar, who is accused of corruption, to jail,” demanded Dekhal Ashish Deshmukh.

Case Study: Nagpur bank scam

The Rs 150 crore Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank (NDCCB) scam, was framed against Congress MLA from Saoner, Sunil Kedar, and eight others. Kedar was an NCP MLA from Saoner when the government securities (g-secs) scam, billed to be the biggest ever cooperative scandal of the time, took place.

The incident of 2002 had left the entire sector shaken, leading to the RBI introducing measures to prevent more such occurrences. Even after Kedar was arrested in May 2002, the trial could not begin as the charges were not framed. Since the case involved multiple accused, all of them were supposed to be present on a single date for the charges to be framed.

The charges framed against Kedar and eight others are of criminal breach of trust, hatching a conspiracy together, illegal withdrawal of money from the bank, and forgery. But charges of cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal have been dropped against the accused. There are eleven accused in the case.

Image Credits - PTI