Ex-Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari Hails SC's Shiv Sena Order; 'Court Is Impartial'

Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, while talking to Republic Media Network said that the Supreme Court has given the decision on what it thinks is right and it doesn’t give the decision based on a specific camp.

In conversation with Republic Media Network, he stated, “The court doesn't consider this camp or that camp, what they think right they give decision that way so you can't say they have given this way(sic).”

When asked about Shiv Sena factions and recent development in Maharashtra, Koshyari sated, “Now the simple factor is that even the common man understands that the Shiv Sena government, Uddhav government was not in majority and he was not confident that he is in majority, so when all the developments took place, he ultimately himself resigned. When he himself resigned, I think this chapter is already closed so far the question should not have been arisen.”

'Everybody has the right to knock the doors of the court...': Ex-Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Upon being asked on his reaction on Uddhav Thackeray going to SC, Koshyari said, “Everybody has the right to knock the doors of the court so they have the right, they went to the court and court have given their decision.''

When asked for a reaction on recent developments in Maharashtra, he stated, “I am not here to speak on this and that developments of politics in Maharashtra, they are very intelligent people, very experienced people and also the media is so enlightened there so they have to decide they have to think over it. Now, I am in Uttarakhand I am thinking about the self-reliant Uttarakhand and Aatmanirbhar Uttarakhand.”

The Supreme court ruled in favour of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, delivering a massive jolt to Uddhav Thackeray. As a result, the current Maharashtra BJP-Shiv Sena government will not be affected in any manner.

The judgement came in connection with the hearing on a batch of petitions including one petition filed by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray requesting to disqualify 16 MLAs who rebelled against the then Uddhav government and backed Shiv Sena veteran Eknath Shinde. Uddhav also requested the disqualification of Eknath Shinde in his petition.