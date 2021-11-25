A day after Congress was rattled by the unexpected exodus of 12 Meghalaya MLAs, former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, who switched to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, during a conversation with Republic Media Network, said that he left Congress due to chalta hai ('it is ok', 'let it be') attitude. Sangma called it the biggest flaw of the grand old party.

"Every election we participate, we want to win the election because winning the election is important. But the fact is that if we are seen to be not willing to correct things and continue with a 'chalta hai' attitude, then you are not doing justice to the people whom you have promised to serve," Sangma said.

Sangma also indirectly asserted that Congress is heavily dependent on Gandhis despite having many senior leaders. "The party also has Congress Working Committee (CWC). Why can't we analyze and be scientific in our approach? If you are becoming weak and not finding the kind of outcomes then people slowly start losing confidence."

Moreover, he called Trinamool Congress the alternative to the grand old party.

On Vincent Pala's allegation against him that he was helping BJP by destabilising the opposition, former Meghalaya CM said, " I don't want to comment on that. My decision (to join TMC) is a long drawn exhaustive exercise taken with due diligence."

Earlier, Meghalaya Congress president Vincent Pala said that the party was fully prepared about the MLAs ditching the party as they were unhappy being in the Opposition. "To be in opposition for them, who have always been in the ruling party was quite tough but this is not a big blow for the party...They have betrayed the people of Meghalaya," he said.

12 Congress MLAs join Trinamool Congress

Twelve of the 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya switched to Trinamool Congress on Thursday. Sangma, who was the state's Chief Minister between 2010 and 2018, blamed the grand old party's failure to fight BJP which was growing stronger in the state.

Twelve of the 17 MLAs in Meghalaya ditched Congress and joined Trinamool Congress in a late-night coup, with their leader Mukul Sangma blaming the grand old party's "ineffectiveness" to combat "divisive forces" for their decision.

"As you are aware the divisive forces in the country are growing stronger. We have to take them head on. There is a void created by the ineffectiveness of the Congress, and our decision today to find an alternative pan-India party is to take on the NDA," Sangma told a press conference.

"I am happy to announce that I along with these MLAs have formally joined the All India Trinamool Congress. We know the merger will bring better prospects for our state and for our country," he said adding that his decision was taken after "exhaustive due diligence and analysis" about how to best serve the people.

In the 2018 assembly elections in the state, Congress came out as the single largest party in the 60-member assembly with 21 seats. Conrad Sangma's National People's Party won 19 seats and ally BJP that won two seats managed to gain a majority with the support of smaller parties.