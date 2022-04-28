Ex-Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma Says TMC 'only Opposition' To Fight BJP In State

Former Chief Minister of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma said that the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is the only alternative for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in the state. Sangma said that the TMC is the 'only opposition' left in the state since Congress has joined hands with the National People's Party (NPP) and the BJP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) openly. The former Meghalaya CM's remarks came during the TMC's 'joining rally' in Assam's Guwahati, wherein several grassroots-level leaders were inducted into the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Observing Congress' strategy of joining forces with BJP allies, Sangma deducted that the grand old party might contest elections on NPP tickets in the next Assembly elections. As for TMC, Sangma rubbished the rumours that some of the leaders will ditch his party to join the NPP.

We are moving in the right direction: TMC leader

Speaking about the current strategy of the TMC, another party leader Sushmita Dev said that it is moving in the right direction. The leader also said that the All India United Democratic Front (AIDUF) and even the Congress are the BJP's 'B team' in Assam as it was apparent in the recent Rajya Sabha elections. When asked about the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa row in the nation, Dev said that it is only to divert the country from real and serious issues such as rising fuel prices, inflation and unemployment.

The leader refused to comment on the recent Prashant Kishor and Congress partnership fiasco saying that it is an internal matter of the grand old party.

Meanwhile, Ripun Bora, a prominent Congress leader from Assam defected to the TMC recently. Bora had even visited Guwahati for his induction and received a grand welcome after landing at the airport.

Vowing to topple BJP's government in the state, Bora had said, "What I've to do right now is to raise TMC here. I assure you that in future BJP's alternative in Assam will be TMC. It'll form govt in Tripura in 2023 and Assam in 2026."

Bora was previously the Congress President in Assam and has now transitioned as the TMC Chief in the state.