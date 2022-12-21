Ex-Min Who BJP Claimed Tied Rahul's Shoelaces Warns 'delete Tweet Or Face Action'

'Complete lie and defamatory,' said former Union Minister Jitendra Singh Alwar, after the Bharatiya Janata Party shared a video claiming that he was tying the shoelaces of Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. In the video shared by Amit Malviya, the head of the Information and Technology Department of the BJP, Rahul can be seen walking alongside other Congress leaders, when Jitendra Singh, went down on his knees.

Malviya claimed that Jitendra Singh went down on his knees to tie the shoelaces of Rahul Gandhi. He called Rahul Gandhi an 'arrogant entitled brat' for he was seen patting the back of Jitendra Singh instead of helping himself.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Malviya elaborated on the kind of culture prevailing in Congress, calling it a party where 'people really have no self-respect, sycophancy is to another level and everything revolves around the Gandhis'.

"And this is a shining example of that. I mean, why would anybody aspiring for a dignified public life would ever want to be associated with the Congress, India being a young country that it is where people are aspiring for better opportunities, and then we have this kind of culture perpetrated by a political party whose leader fancies himself as the young face. I mean it is deplorable," he said.

'Complete lie and defamatory...'

Within minutes, Jitendra Singh took to the microblogging site and said, "As incharge of ruling BJP’s National Info Dept your tweet is a complete lie and defamatory. The fact is that after being pointed out by Rahul ji upon my request he paused briefly so that I could tie my own shoelaces. Delete the tweet and apologize to RG or face legal action."

As incharge of ruling BJP’s National Info Dept your tweet is a complete lie and defamatory.



The fact is that after being pointed out by Rahul ji upon my request he paused briefly so that I could tie my own shoe laces.



Delete the tweet and apologise to RG or face legal action https://t.co/HDXVii09bg — Jitendra Singh Alwar (@JitendraSAlwar) December 21, 2022

The Rajasthan leg of the yatra ended on Tuesday, covering a distance of around 485 km within the span of 15 days in the party-ruled state. The yatra traversed across the six districts of Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, and Alwar in Rajasthan before entering Haryana on Wednesday.

During its Haryana leg, Gandhi is expected to interact with ex-servicemen on December 21 and with farmers and farmers' organisations on December 23. After the completion of the first phase of the yatra in Haryana, the Wayanad MP, along with other leaders and party supporters, will reach Delhi on December 24 for a nine-day break.