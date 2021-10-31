In yet another setback to BJP, TMC-turned-BJP leader Rajib Banerjee is set to rejoin Trinamool Congress on Sunday, said sources. Banerjee, who was recently elevated to BJP's National Executive Committee (NEC), is set to rejoin his old party in the presence of TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Tripura. Banerjee had lost to TMC's Kalyan Ghosh from Domjur in the Bengal Assembly polls with a margin of over 42,000 votes. With Banerjee's exit, 6 BJP MLAs and 1 MP has joined TMC post-May.

Rajib Banerjee to rejoin TMC?

Recently, Banerjee's elevation as a "special invitee" to the BJP National Executive Commitee had reopened resentment in the party's West Bengal unit. Taking to Twitter, former WB BJP president Tathagata Roy lamented the fact that Banerjee was given such an important position at a juncture when he is seeking to rejoin TMC. He asserted that the state unit was not even consulted on the ex-minister's appointment. Apart from Banerjee, several WB leaders including MPs Jayanta Roy, Swapan Dasgupta, Roopa Ganguly and Debasree Chaudhuri are invitees to the National Executive.

Rajib Banerjee's TMC overtures

Days after his poll loss, Banerjee took to Twitter to condemn BJP's criticism of Mamata Banerjee writing 'There has been enough criticism'. He wrote, "People will not take kindly to it if, for the sake opposing a government elected with huge popular support, threats of Delhi and Article 356 (President's rule) are used at the drop of a hat", opposing BJP's continual demand for President's rule in the state after post-poll violence. He also met with TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh after Mukul Roy returned to TMC and was elevated as its National Vice-President.

On January 30, Rajib Banerjee laong with Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti, and Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah at his Delhi residence. Rajib Banerjee quit TMC, his cabinet post as Forest minister and his MLA stating that he was not being able to work for the 'people of Bengal' and that he was being attacked personally in Trinamool. Prior to Banerjee's exit, TMC had seen the exit of Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - all of whom joined BJP.

Bengal poll win

In May, Mamata Banerjee retained West Bengal winning 213 seats and restricting BJP to mere 77 seats. While she lost to her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari at Nandigram by mere 1737 votes, she won it back by completely trouncing BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal by 58,832 votes in the Bhabanipur bypoll. With her Bhabanipur bypoll victory, Banerjee has secured her third term as CM and is currently eyeing to expand TMC into Goa and Tripura.