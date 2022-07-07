In another blow for ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, former Lok Sabha MP Anandrao Adsul resigned from the organizational post of Shiv Sena leader. As per sources, he is likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led camp soon. Adsul was elected to the Lower House in 1996, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he suffered a shock defeat to Navneet Kaur Rana, an Independent candidate backed by NCP and Congress. He also served as a Minister of State for Finance in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government from 2002 to 2004.

On July 2, Thackeray sacked the current Maharashtra CM from the post of Shiv Sena leader for indulging in "anti-party activities". Thus, the number of designated Shiv Sena leaders has been reduced to 10 with Adsul's resignation. The list includes Manohar Joshi, Sudhir Joshi, Leeladhar Dake, Subhash Desai, Diwakar Raote, Ramdas Kadam, Sanjay Raut, Gajanan Kirtikar, Anant Geete and Chandrakant Khaire.

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray

In a massive setback for Uddhav Thackeray, the newly sworn-in Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra not only managed to get its Speaker candidate elected but also proved its majority on the floor of the Assembly. On July 3, BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected with 164 votes whereas the opposition candidate Rajan Salvi got the support of only 107 legislators. A day later, the Shinde government won the vote of confidence with a staggering 164-99 margin with one more Sena legislator crossing over to the treasury benches.

On this occasion, Uddhav camp's Sunil Prabhu and the rebel group's Bharat Gogawale issued separate whips to Shiv Sena MLAs to vote as per directives or face disqualification. While Prabhu was initially recognised as the Sena chief whip by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, Narwekar revoked this decision after assuming office and accorded the chief whip status to Gogawale. On July 11, the Supreme Court will resume hearing multiple petitions filed by both factions of Shiv Sena.