Ex-MP & Former Mumbai Congress Chief Eknath Gaikwad Passes Away Due To COVID-19

As Maharashtra continues to battle the COVID-19 crisis, Senior Congress leader and former MP Eknath Gaikwad has succumbed due to the virus, as per reports. Apart from being a former parliamentarian, Eknath Gaikwad was also the former Mumbai Congress chief. His daughter Varsha Gaikwad is currently serving as the state's Education Minister. Gaikwad was a three-time legislator from Mumbai's Dharavi constituency. Additionally, he had also served as an MP from 2004-2009 and another term from 2009-2014. In addition, he was also elected as President of the Mumbai Congress Committee.

COVID-19 in Maharashtra

Maharashtra recorded 66,358 novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday taking the state's infection tally to 44,10,085. Currently, there are 6,72,434 active cases in the state while 67,752 COVID-19 patients were discharged. The number of people who have recuperated has soared to 36,69,548. State capital Mumbai recorded only 4,014 new cases.

Today, newly 66,358 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 67,752 patients have been cured today. Totally 36,69,548 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 6,72,434 bThe patient recovery rate in the state is 83.21%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) April 27, 2021

India records 3.60 lakh fresh cases

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 1,48,17,371, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.12 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Image Credits: Facebook - GaikwadSpeaks