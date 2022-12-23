Ex-MP CM Kamal Nath's Nephew Ratul Puri Summoned By Delhi Court In Fertiliser Scam

Industrialist scion Ratul Puri, nephew of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, was summoned by a Delhi court for his alleged links to a fertiliser scam that purportedly involves payment of Rs 685 crore as kickback on Friday, December 23. Puri is also accused in cases related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam and the Moser Baer scam. He is currently out on bail in cases related to both scams.

Delhi court summons Ratul Puri, nephew of ex-MP CM Kamal Nath, as accused in money laundering case linked to fertiliser scam — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2022

Taking cognizance of a supplementary chargesheet in the case, Special Judge Vikas Dhull directed Ratul Puri to appear before the court on January 18, sources said.

The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate submitted that prima facie there was enough evidence to persecute Puri in the fertiliser scam case, as reported by PTI.

Fertiliser Scam

According to the Enforcement Directorate, the fertiliser scam, also allegedly involving RJD Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh and IFFCO Managing Director and CEO U S Awasthi, relates to illegal commissions worth over Rs 685 crore allegedly paid to the NRI sons of Awasthi and Indian Potash Ltd (IPL) Managing Director P S Gahlaut, as well as others by overseas suppliers between 2007-14, according to a PTI source.

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO) is a multi-state farmers’ cooperative, while Indian Potash Ltd (IPL) is its company involved in supplying fertilisers, for which the government provides subsidies to keep rates affordable.

As per PTI, it alleged that Awasthi and others in IFFCO generated proceeds of crime and layered it through various unrelated entities and part of this was then transferred to the entities controlled by Awasthi and others.

Moser Baer, AgustaWestland chopper scams

In 2019, Enforcement Directorate submitted a chargesheet against Puri and Moser Baer company before Special Judge Sanjay Garg. The enforcement agency had alleged that two group companies of Moser Baer were used to "route and divert funds" in a Rs 355 crore loan fraud at the Central Bank of India.

In the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, Puri was named as an accused in the sixth chargesheet filed by the ED. In January 2014, India scrapped a contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland, for supplying 12 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force, over an alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks worth Rs 423 crores being paid to secure the deal.