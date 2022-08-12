Ex-MVA Minister Jitendra Awhad Under Scanner, Gets MSHRC Notice Over Assault On Engineer

In trouble for NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, he was issued a showcause notice by the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission. A legislator from the Mumbra-Kalwa seat since 2009, Awhad served as the Housing Minister in the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. The notice came on a petition filed by civil engineer Anant Karmuse who complained about the violation of his human rights after being allegedly assaulted at the NCP leader's bungalow. As per reports, the MSHRC asked Awhad to file his response and the matter will be heard on September 8.

Jitendra Awhad had publicly opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light a lamp at 9 pm on April 5, 2020, during the first COVID-19 wave. He lamented that problems such as lack of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and fewer tests had not been addressed. Subsequently, Karmuse, a civil engineer in Thane posted a purportedly offensive social media post ridiculing Awhad. As per the complainant's account in the FIR registered at the Vartak Nagar Police station, two constables reached his house and took him to the then Maharashtra Housing Minister's bungalow.

Thereafter, the engineer was allegedly beaten badly by the police constables and goons with lathis, belts and bamboo sticks. While Awhad has refrained from directly commenting on the veracity of the incident, he wrote on Twitter stressing that he did not support lawlessness. Speaking to Republic TV on April 8, 2020, the aforesaid engineer revealed that not only was his mobile phone confiscated, but also Awhad was present at the bungalow when the thrashing took place. A day later, the Thane Police arrested 5 men in connection with this case.

The FIR was registered under Sections 324 (assault), 365 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. On October 14, 2021, Awhad was arrested in connection with this case. After his statement was recorded at the Vartak Nagar Police Station, he was produced before a magistrate who released him on bail on a bond of Rs.10,000 and one surety. Crying foul over the relief granted to the NCP leader, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya demanded his ouster from the Maharashtra Cabinet. However, he was not sacked and was given additional charge of the Minority Development and Aukaf portfolio in March this year.