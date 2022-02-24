Last Updated:

Ex-NC Leader Mushtaq Bukhari slams Farooq Abdullah For Doing 'injustice With Paharis'

Former minister and NC leader Mushtaq Bukhari on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the party over differences with Farooq Abdullah over the 'Pahari cause'.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
MUSHTAQ BUKHARI

Image: ANI


A day after resigning from the basic membership of the National Conference (NC) over differences vis-a-vis the 'Pahari cause', former minister Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari, on Wednesday, February 23, came down heavily on NC chief Farooq Abdullah for giving more priority to Gujjars over Paharis. He said that he will 'expose' the NC over its 'anti-Pahari' stand. 

Notably, the Paharis have been demanding an ST status for the last three decades, after the Gujjars and Bakarwals were granted the same in 1991.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Bukhari said, "Any party runs with a motive. Everyone joins politics with a motif. I saw some incidents when I thought we should do something for Paharis. If someone could give a Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, I would not have turned to Delhi. They ignored us for Gujjars." 

"I am fighting for Pahari rights. Farooq Abdullah did injustice with Paharis. I will expose anti-Pahari stand of NC. I don't want any anti-Pahari group to be in power in J&K," he added.

Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari on his decision to quit NC

In his resignation letter to NC president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday, February 22, Bukhari said, "Your constant insistence on me foregoing the Pahari cause has made this relationship untenable for me."

Bukhari's resignation came two days after the former NC leader was seen sharing stage with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) J&K president Ravinder Raina at a conference of Pahari leaders. Bukhari reportedly said that he would not mind supporting any other political party which will help the Paharis in achieving the ST status. 

First Published:
COMMENT
