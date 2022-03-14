Ex-Odisha Cong Chief Confident Of Party Forming Govt At Centre In 2024; 'Fight Underway'

Amid poor performances of the Congress party in five state assembly elections including Punjab, Former president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Patnaik on Sunday expressed confidence in the party forming the government at the Centre after the 2024 general elections. Sarat Patnaik said that without the Gandhi family, the Congress party cannot survive in India.

Odisha Congress leader told ANI, "Congress has seen a lot of ups and downs in India… It doesn’t really matter if we have lost. We are still heading the second position and fight is still underway".

He further added that in India, there is a vote bank of the Gandhi family which he believes to be true since he's been part of the Youth Congress. Detailing on how Congress has bounced back to power after defeats, he mentioned that the party lost in 1977 but later in 1980, India Gandhi formed the government and again lost polls in 1990. "These winning and losing are temporary things", Patnaik stated.

It is to be noted that a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is underway to discuss the poor performances of the party in five states Assembly elections.

Patnaik stressed, "In Odisha, there is a vote bank here which is in name of the Gandhi family. We will always support the Gandhi family and we all have faith that in the 2024 general elections, Congress will again be back in Centre".

End game for Congress?

Disastrous performance by Congress in the assembly elections to five states has raised serious questions about the future of India's oldest party. Congress not just lost Punjab but shrunk to its lowest in all states.

The party saw a 15 per cent swing against it in Punjab. While in Goa also, Congress recorded a 6 per cent swing against it. In Uttar Pradesh, despite Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's high-voltage campaign, the party failed to create any impact.

It is to be noted that Congress saw a rise in its vote share only in Uttarakhand. But in Manipur, the party lost 19 per cent of its vote share.

(With ANI input)

