Dr Manmohan Singh Attends Rajya Sabha Session On Wheelchair, Picture Goes Viral

In a very rare sight, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Monday attended the Rajya Sabha session during a discussion on The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The Bill, which is being discussed in the Rajya Sabha was taken for discussion after Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the bill for passage in the House after opposition members moved a resolution against the ordinance brought by the Centre in May this year.

The Union Home Minister stated that the Delhi Services Bill does not violate the judgment of the Supreme Court. He said, "Delhi Services Bill in no way violates Supreme Court judgment. The bill aimed at effective, corruption-free governance in the national capital."

Delhi Services Bill approved in Lok Sabha

Last week, the same Bill was approved by Lok Sabha after a walkout by the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. Also, the Home Minister stated that no provision has been changed and it was first brought by the Congress when it was in power. He said, "I want to assure that none of the provisions of the Bill are changed from what it was in the Congress regime."

Opposition slams Bill

The statement by the Union Minister came after Congress member Abhishek Manu Singhvi slammed the bill and said that the bill is contradictory to the Supreme Court judgment on the control of services in Delhi.

"It violated the key concepts of federalism. The government's intention is to control and control by hook and crook, more by crook less by hook. It overrides two Supreme Court judgments. Appointed chief executive of the state will come undersecretaries. Budget for the NCT will be prepared by Delhi government, work will be done for Delhi and appointments of officials from top to bottom will be done by National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA)," he said.

Centre ready to dicsuss Manipur violence

He also said that the government is ready for a discussion of Manipur and that the Centre has nothing to hide.

