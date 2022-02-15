Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda Dials Telangana's KCR; Assures Support Against 'communal' Elements

As K Chandrashekar Rao continues to deliver brutal blows aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, the Telangana Chief Minister found the support of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday. Dailing KCR, Deve Gowda congratulated him for fighting against the 'communal politics' to protect the country's 'secularism, culture and its diverse culture'. KCR has assured Deve Gowda that he will visit Bengaluru and 'meet him personally' to discuss the matter.

Deve Gowda dials KCR

Deve Gowda said, ”Rao Saab, you are fighting very well. Everyone should fight against the communal elements. To protect our country’s secularism, culture and its diverse culture we will be with you and support you. Continue your fight and our total support will be there for you." KCR said in reply, "I would visit Bangalore in this regard and meet you personally."

KCR's fight against 'communal politics'

On February 1, when Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for Financial Year 2022-23, KCR called the document 'full of hollowness, and nothing but jugglery of words'. Blaming the Centre for heaping praises on itself for the budget, the Chief Minister added that the document was putting the common man to ‘depression’.

Criticising the Union Budget further, KCR said that the 'Golmaal Budget' did not project the facts. "The measures taken by the Centre in the Budget for the welfare of farm sector is nil and a big zero to the farming and agriculture sector. The Budget has nothing to offer to the handloom sector," added KCR. Further talking about particularly the employees and the small traders, the Chief Minister mentioned, "Both the groups were anxiously looking forward for the change in the Income Tax Slabs however the Budget did not change it."

Thereafter, KCR had attacked the Centre over its USD 5 trillion economy vision. Addressing a press briefing, the Chief Minister had said that a Prime Minister or a Finance Minister was 'not needed' to make India USD 5 trillion economy by 2025. "What is the extra effort you are putting in? Nothing. If you have innovative skills, please do something like China and Singapore. That is something great, not USD 5 trillion economy," he had added. Further, KCR had threatened to 'chase away' the PM Modi-led BJP government from power and bring in a government that will 'help the people.'

If this was not all, the Chief Minister jumped in to support Congress and backed Rahul Gandhi's demand for proof of the 2019 Surgical Strike. There is nothing wrong with Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of surgical strikes. What was wrong. Even I am asking. Let the government of India show as there are apprehensions amongst the people,” the Telangana CM said.