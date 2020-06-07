Ex-PM HD Devegowda Likely To File Nomination For Rajya Sabha Poll On June 9

Former prime minister HD Devegowda is likely to file nomination for elections to the Rajya Sabha on June 9, news agency ANI has reported. According to sources in the Janata Dal (Secular) party, Devegowda has sought the support of ally Congress in securing his victory to reach the upper house of the Parliament.

The Congress is likely to extend support to the former PM, as president of the party's Karnataka unit, DK Shivakumar, had said that there was no question of supporting BJP.

HD Devegowda had served as the prime minister from June 1996 to April 1997. Four Rajya Sabha seats are up for grabs in the state. Congress has already nominated senior leader and former Union Minister Mallikarjun Kharge as its candidate.

The ruling BJP will field candidates for two seats while the fourth is likely to be taken up by JDS.

READ | Congress Nominates Ex-MP Mallikarjun Kharge For Karnataka Rajya Sabha Berth

READ | Karnataka: Work On 108-feet-tall Kempegowda Statue In Bengaluru To Begin On June 27

Rajya Sabha polls

In a major decision, the Election Commission on Monday announced that the polls for 18 Rajya Sabha seats which were deferred due to Coronavirus, will be held on June 19 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The counting of the votes will be done on the same day at 5:00 PM. The 18 seats belong to the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Rajasthan.

Additionally, EC will also hold Rajya Sabha polls for six seats whose members are scheduled to retire in June and July, on June 19. The six seats are — Arunachal (1), Karnataka (4), Mizoram (1). The last day to file nomination is June 9. This year, 55 Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant by April 2020 - 37 of which has been elected unopposed already.

READ | Karnataka Congress To Field One Candidate For RS; Decision On Support To Deve Gowda Soon

READ | 'Karnataka Cong Forms Committee To Screen Leaders Who Wish To Join The Party': Shivakumar

(with inputs from ANI)